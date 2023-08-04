1. Louis Braille was born in the village of Coupvray, France, in 1809. When he was 3 years old, he accidentally stabbed himself in his right eye with an awl, a pointed tool from his father’s harness shop—ironically, the very tool he’d use later in his life to press dots into paper while perfecting braille. There was nothing anyone could do to save his vision, and sadly, his left eye also became infected. He was totally blind by the age of 5.
2. Braille developed his reading and writing system when he was only 15. At the Royal Institute, students learned how to read by touching large, raised Latin letters embossed on paper, a method championed by the school’s founder, Valentin Haüy. The system also allowed students to learn mathematics and music, but it offered no framework for teaching pupils to write.
3. A blind person can read braille faster than a sighted person can read print. A sighted person can read an average of 300 words per minute. Reading braille, a blind person can read an average of 400 words. Braille is read with both hands: one hand lightly skims over the line of dots while the other remains still at the beginning of the next line.
4. Braille books take up a lot of shelf space. Thanks to their tactile nature, braille books are much larger than print books. Popular games, toys, and other products have braille versions. For adults, there are also braille products for cooking, baking, storing, and labeling, such as talking timers, talking scales for weighing food, braille thermometers, and braille cookbooks. Office supplies and travel items also come in braille editions.
5. There’s a reason why braille appears on drive-through ATMs. The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that ATMs must be accessible to all users. Blind people need to be able to operate them independently. The same goes for elevators, restrooms, and all other public accommodations.
