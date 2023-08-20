1. The world’s largest rodent, the capybara is native to South America. With a heavy, barrel-shaped body, short head, webbed feet and reddish-brown fur, they have a unique and memorable appearance. These wild animals are calm and remarkably social, enjoying time with their herd, other animals, and humans.
2. Like many things in Florida, the origin of their capybaras is a mystery. The United States Geographical Survey recorded the first sighting in 1990. But things seem to ramp up in the mid-’90s, when five capybaras escaped from the Lubee Foundation when a 1994 hurricane destroyed the fence surrounding their enclosure. The semi-aquatic creatures prefer to live in the dense foliage that surrounds rivers, lakes, and marshes, all of which are readily available in the Sunshine State.
3. Capybaras breed incredibly quickly: They average four pups a litter but are capable of producing up to eight. By the time the five escapees were recaptured in 1995, they had already reproduced. Between 1994 and 2003, 38 additional capybaras were removed from the area.
4. Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers capybaras an established species. According to some estimates, there could be as many as 50 capybaras living in Florida.
5. Capybaras could potentially cause problems for humans. They could move into agricultural areas and snack on Florida’s economically important crops. They also serve as reservoirs for the Rickettsia rickettsia bacteria that causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever.