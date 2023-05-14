1. Eurovision has classical roots. When Eurovision first aired, only solo artists were permitted to compete, and each artist was accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra led by Fernando Paggi—a far cry from the very pop music-centric showcase the ESC is today.
2. Eurovision started with the Swiss. Switzerland won the very first Eurovision competition, and it hosted the event too. (Suspicious? Possibly.) Swiss singer Lys Assia took home the glory with the French-language song “Refrain.” Some of the weirder-sounding runners-up from that year included Belgium’s entry, “Messieurs les noyés de la Seine” (“The Drowned Gentlemen of the Seine”) and Germany’s “Im Wartesaal Zum Großen Glück” (“In The Good Luck Waiting Room”).
3. According to Eurovision rules, no songs can be over three minutes—and no animals are allowed on stage. The official rules to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest change regularly, but some include: no songs over three minutes; no previously commercially released songs (i.e., no covers!); no more than six people on stage at once; and no live animals. In 1990, it was decreed that all performers must be over the age of 16, which makes Belgian singer Sandra Kim, who was 13 in 1986 when she took home the prize, forever locked in as history’s youngest Eurovision winner.
4. Winning Eurovision comes with responsibilities. Typically, the country that wins each year’s Eurovision must host the competition the following year. But in 2022, Ukraine—which is currently at war with Russia—took home the top prize, so 2023’s contest is being held in Liverpool, England.
5. The Eurovision fun isn’t always restricted to Europe. Australia competed in 2015 in what was supposed to be a one-time celebration of the contest’s 60th anniversary and a nod to that year’s theme, “Building Bridges.” But the country ended up competing in every Eurovision since.
