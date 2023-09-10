1. Halloween means 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin up for sale, some of it unsold come Nov. 1. So where do all those gourds go? Sometimes pumpkin farms use the unsold inventory as compost..
2. If not compost, farms with livestock can use pumpkins as feed; cows and pigs will happily gorge on pumpkins. If pumpkin dealers don’t keep animals, they may wind up donating pumpkins to local zoos, where they’re used as food or as entertainment. 3. You might also find farms that allow for some human-on-pumpkin thrashing. In 2022, The Country Barn in Lancaster, Pa., permitted visitors to eradicate pumpkins with sledgehammers or launch them into the air as part of Pumpkin Demolition Day.
4. While these are effective post-season solutions for sellers, there’s still a question of what consumers should do with their newly obsolete pumpkins. The problem is that carved and painted gourds aren’t OK to feed to animals. As for the pets you have at home: They can eat raw pumpkin, but it’s probably not the best idea, as it can be a choking hazard and might even prompt an intestinal blockage.
5. Try to avoid simply throwing away the pumpkins if you can, as they can release methane gas while idling in a landfill. Instead, try to find a friend with a compost bin if you don’t have one. You can also check with your local municipality to see if they gather pumpkins as part of yard waste pick-up for disposal as fertilizer.
