1. “Weird Al” Yankovic's parents chose the accordion for him. The legend — verified by Yankovic in the liner notes of his 1994 box set Permanent Record: Al in the Box — reads that on the day before he turned 7, a door-to-door salesman came through Lynwood, Calif., to solicit business for a local music school, which offered its pupils a choice between guitar or accordion lessons. Because Frankie Yankovic shared the family's surname and was known as "America's Polka King," Al's parents chose the squeezebox for their son. He would gradually learn how to play rock n' roll on the instrument, mostly from Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, playing it "over and over" and trying to play along with it.
2. He skipped the second grade. Al attended kindergarten one year early and skipped the second grade. His scholastic promotion was not popular with his older classmates and he was bullied as a kid. According to the now-legend, when he wasn't running away, his recess time was often spent pretending to be Mr. Terrific, a TV character who took a power pill to become a superhero. Yankovic would graduate from Lynwood High School at the age of 16 as valedictorian.
3. Al Yankovic added the "Weird" to his name in college. Yankovic was referred to by his full first name "Alfred" throughout childhood. It wasn't until he attended California Polytechnic State University looking for a degree in architecture that "Weird" became attached to his moniker permanently. Al got a gig with the campus radio station playing records on Wednesdays from midnight to 3 a.m. and needed a DJ name, christening himself "Weird Al."
4. "Weird Al" Yankovic's "My Bologna" was recorded in a bathroom. In 1979, while he was still in college, Yankovic recorded his parody of The Knack's "My Sharona" in the acoustic-tiled bathroom across the hall from the college radio station, finding a microphone cord long enough to reach back to KCPR-FM's tape deck to make it possible. The song got a hugely positive response on Dr. Demento's show, and "My Bologna" was the song that turned Yankovic's hobby into a career thanks to a backstage meeting with The Knack after a campus concert.
5. He doesn't legally have to seek out permission to parody an artist's song, but he asks for it anyway. Under the "fair use" provision of U.S. copyright law, Yankovic and other parodists don't need permission from original artists to satirize their work, as long as royalties are paid. But to stay on friendly terms with other artists in the industry, Al asks for permission before recording anyway.
