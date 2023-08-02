1. Pee-wee Herman, played by Paul Reuben who passed away July 30, began life as a Groundling. Pee-wee Herman came about from an extended improv at The Groudlings. Pee-wee’s first stage appearance was in 1977. He made his movie debut in 1980 with his first big-screen appearance as a not-so-sweet hotel employee in Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie.
2. “Pee-wee” was a harmonica. Reubens said the character’s many distinctive traits were “a bunch of stuff all mixed in together. The voice came from a stage production that I was involved in. And then the name came from a kid I knew who was kind of off-the-wall. The name ‘Pee-wee’ came from a little harmonica I had that said ‘Pee-wee’ on it.”
3. Pee-wee was his own man. To further enforce the idea that Pee-wee Herman was indeed a real person, whenever Reubens appeared as Pee-wee Herman, the credits simply list “Pee-wee Herman as Himself.”
4. Pee-wee’s suit was a loaner. (But not a rebel.) “The director and co-founder of The Groundlings, a man named Gary Austin, loaned me his suit, which I never gave back,” Reubens said of Pee-wee’s now-famous gray suit. “Someone else gave me a kid’s black bow tie, which I later changed out for a kid’s red bow tie. And the white shoes were mine. That’s just sort of what I put on and I had success with it so I thought, why mess with it? If it ain’t broke.”
5. Pee-wee got the girl on The Dating Game. In 1979, two years after making his stage debut with The Groundlings, Pee-wee made his first of three (in-character) appearances on The Dating Game. “That was a little test experiment I was doing early on,” Reubens recalled to Interview magazine. “I went to a cattle call audition for The Dating Game, and before I even got home they called me back.” On one occasion, he even won the date.
