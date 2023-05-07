1. Margarita means “daisy” in Spanish. The daisy is an old Prohibition drink that has a base spirit, sugar, and a sour. The cocktail later inspired the sidecar, which is basically a margarita with cognac and lemon. Some believe that the margarita is just a spin on a tequila daisy.
2. The first frozen margarita machine was invented in 1971. The origins of the cocktail are unclear, but the origins of the machine are pretty straightforward: Mariano Martinez invented the frozen margarita machine in the early ’70s. The 26-year-old Dallas restaurateur was having trouble creating the frozen drink for customers; bartenders complained they took too long, and customers thought they melted too quickly. After seeing a Slurpee machine in a 7-Eleven, Martinez was struck by inspiration. He transformed a soft-serve ice cream machine into one that pumped out frosty margaritas.
3. The salt on the margarita glass’s rim is important. The salt is there to bring out the sweet and sour flavors of the drink; even just a pinch will help subdue the bitterness and enhance the important flavors. On top of this, salt intensifies the drinker’s perception of the drink’s aromas, making the flavors even more powerful.
4. The world’s most expensive margarita cost $1200. In 2013, 230 FIFTH Rooftop Bar & Penthouse Lounge in Manhattan baited partiers with a frozen margarita that used some super high-end ingredients—the tequila alone cost $1800 a bottle. Even the ice was made from $450 bottles of Lois Roederer Cristal Champagne. The final product was poured into a Ralph Lauren hand-blown Hungarian crystal glass that can be taken home afterward. The decadent drink was for a good cause though—half the money was donated to a charity of the drinker’s choice.
5. The world’s largest margarita was made in Las Vegas. The Flamingo Hotel’s Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas holds the honor of having made the largest margarita in the world. This enormous drink contained 8500 gallons (32,176 liters) and was “served” in a 17-foot-tall tank. It took 60 people 300 hours to create. The monster drink, called the “Lucky Rita,” was created to celebrate the opening of the casino in 2011.
