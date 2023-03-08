1. The Hollywood sign was originally an electric billboard for a housing development. The first sign was built on (then unnamed) Mount Lee in 1923 by Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler to advertise his new, upscale housing development called “Hollywoodland.” As if 43-foot letters didn’t attract enough attention, according to the sign’s website, Chandler also had them lit with “4000 20-watt bulbs, spaced 8 inches apart.”
2. A silent film actor razed the top of Mount Lee, where the Hollywood sign is located, for a property he never built. One of the additional developers on Chandler’s project was actor and Keystone Kops director Mack Sennett, who snatched up a plum parcel of land on the mountain for himself. He intended to build an elaborate estate that would have included a mini golf course, a sand beach, a swimming pool, and an outdoor theater. Developers only got as far as constructing the road and grading the top before Sennett’s finances took a dive, forcing him to back out.
3. Mount Lee is named after a car salesman. Don Lee was a Cadillac dealer-turned-radio broadcaster who set his sights on television in the early 1930s. The Don Lee Network, which was headed up by Don’s son, Thomas, bought 20 acres of land just behind the Hollywood sign in 1938. There, Thomas Lee built a studio that included the highest television tower in the world. It didn’t last long—the Don Lee Network moved the tower in the 1940s, deciding that nearby Mt. Wilson was a better location for broadcasting—but Lee’s contributions to the industry have been preserved in the mountain’s name.
4. An actress died by suicide at the Hollywood sign. Apparently distraught that her part in David O. Selznick’s Thirteen Women had been cut, Peg Entwistle went to the Hollywood sign on September 16, 1932, and died by suicide. Her body was discovered the next day, along with a note that said, “I am afraid, I am a coward. I am sorry for everything. If I had done this a long time ago, it would have saved a lot of pain. P.E.” If you believe in ghosts, Entwistle might still be there: Multiple people have reported seeing a blonde woman in 1930s-era clothing appear and vanish near the sign.
5. The LAND was lost in 1949. Maintenance of the iconic sign fell by the wayside during the Great Depression, and by the mid-1940s, the sign was looking pretty sad. The H fell down—legend has it the sign’s caretaker drunkenly plowed into it with his car—and the other letters were deteriorating. Though the L.A. Recreation and Parks Commission wanted it completely torn down, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce had different ideas. They offered to remove the LAND, then restore the remaining nine letters to promote the town.
