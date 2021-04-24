1. William P. Lear founded the Lear Jet Corporation, giving plenty of celebrities and businesses private airplanes. The inventor gets less credit for his wonderful contributions to science. In 1964, Lear developed the 8-track as the Lear Jet Stereo 8.
2. The first commercial 8-track players became available in September 1965, as a dash-mounted stereo option in Ford’s Mustang, Thunderbird and Lincoln models.
3. The first karaoke machine was an 8-track player. Daisuke Inoue’s 1971 invention, the “8-Juke,” was a wooden box that combined microphone, amplifier, coin box, and an 8-Track tape player. Inoue did not patent the device. Today, karaoke is a household word and Inoue hardly sees a dime.
4. While it is not a certainty, most collectors claim that Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest Hits compilation in 1988 was the final commercially released 8-track.
5. As the popularly of the format took a nosedive in the 1980s, the 8-track tape was largely relegated to mail-order record clubs. If you were an 8-track collector and wanted hit albums like John Cougar’s “American Fool,” you had to go through a record club.
