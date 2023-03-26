1. William Shatner’s dad was not thrilled about his son’s chosen profession. Shatner had an early film role in 1961’s The Explosive Generation. Shatner’s career path was not endorsed by his father Joseph, who wanted his son to join him in the men’s clothing industry. Shatner attended McGill University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in anticipation of doing just that before he decided to pursue acting instead.
2. One of Shatner’s first big TV roles was opposite a clown. One of Shatner’s first major television roles was as Ranger Bob on a Canadian version of The Howdy Doody Show that premiered in 1954. Shatner played opposite Clarabelle, a clown who responded by honking a horn. Appearances on live television, including Playhouse 90, as well as anthology series like The Twilight Zone, followed.
3. Shatner is a noted prankster. Shatner pulled a prank during shooting of his classic 1963 The Twilight Zone episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” in which he plays an anxious passenger who thinks he sees a gremlin destroying the wing of the plane. Director Richard Donner said Shatner was goofing off with a visitor on set—actor Edd Byrnes—and threw a dummy off the wing of the model plane, making Donner believe Shatner had slipped and fallen to his death. Shatner was prone to stealing Leonard Nimoy’s bicycle on the set of Star Trek. Ostensibly a prank, it was also Shatner’s way of expressing his frustration at Nimoy being able to get to the commissary for lunch faster than everyone else in the cast.
4. Shatner made TV history with one of the earliest onscreen interracial kisses. Shatner participated in one of the earliest onscreen interracial kisses on television in the 1968 Star Trek episode “Plato’s Stepchildren.” In the show, Shatner’s Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) kiss while under the power of a malevolent alien race.
5. Shatner has some trouble with the Vulcan salute. Shatner is apparently unable to do the Vulcan salute, where the Vulcans of Star Trek spread their four fingers to form a V shape. When prompted to do so by Conan O’Brien in 2009, Shatner gave the talk show host the middle finger instead.
