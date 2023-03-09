1. The tower was built as an entrance arch for the 1889 World’s Fair. To mark the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution, Paris hosted the 1889 World’s Fair (Exposition Universelle). Hoping to be considered for the high-profile project, artists from around the nation sent in plans for a structure to mark the entrance to the fair on the Champ de Mars, a public park in the center of Paris.
2. It was designed and built by the firm Eiffel et Compagnie. The commission was given to the consulting and construction firm owned by Gustave Eiffel, a civil engineer specializing in metal structures. Eiffel also worked in the early 1880s on the Garabit Viaduct, a bridge in France’s mountainous Massif Central region that was, at the time, the highest bridge in the world. His other projects included the railway station in Pest, Hungary; the dome over the Nice Observatory in Nice, France; and the interior scaffolding of the Statue of Liberty.
3. Gustave Eiffel rejected the initial design. The tower’s main designer was one of Eiffel’s employees, senior engineer Maurice Koechlin. Engineer Emile Nouguier and the head of the company’s architectural department, Stephen Sauvestre, were also consulted. After viewing Koechlin’s initial sketches—which Eiffel felt were too minimalist—the architect instructed Koechlin to include more details and flourishes in his redesign. Eiffel approved the final design in 1884.
4. The project required a lot of metal (and elbow grease). Three hundred steel workers spent two years, two months, and five days, from 1887 to 1889, constructing the tower. They used more than 18,000 individual metallic parts, 2.5 million rivets, and 40 tons of paint.
5. Its original height was 985 feet. Upon its completion in March 1889, the tower measured 300 meters (985 feet) high. Surprisingly, this measurement isn’t static: Cold weather can shrink the tower by up to six inches. It was the tallest structure in the world until 1930. For 41 years, the Eiffel Tower stood higher than any building or structure in the world—until it was surpassed by the Chrysler Building in New York, which topped out at 1046 feet. Just a year later the Empire State Building became the tallest in the world at 1454 feet, including the spire. In 1957 an antenna was added that increased the Eiffel Tower’s height by 67 feet, making it 6 feet taller than the Chrysler Building.
