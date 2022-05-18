Eustis FL – The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) will be observing the annual Healthy and Safe Swimming Week May 23–29. This year’s theme is, Make a Healthy Splash: Stay Healthy and Safe in Splash Pads.
“Together we can make swimming fun and safe for all,” said Tiery Osias, DOH-Lake environmental health director.
As part of Water Safety Month and Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, DOH-Lake will be participating in a Water Safety Day event with the city of Eustis, Eustis Fire Department, Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit 4/3 and Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.
The safety day will be at the Eustis Aquatic Center, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis on Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will include swimming lesson interest sign-up sheet, mock drowning exercise and educational booths.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the annual Healthy and Safe Swimming Week focuses on simple steps swimmers and pool operators can take to help ensure a healthy and safe swimming experience for everyone. It focuses on the role of swimmers, aquatics and beach staff, residential pool owners, and public health officials in preventing drowning, pool chemical injuries and outbreaks of illnesses. It highlights swimmer hygiene and the need for swimmers to take an active role in helping to protect themselves and prevent the spread of germs.
“We all play an important role in preventing water illnesses and injuries,” said Aaron Kissler, DOH-Lake health officer. “We will continue to raise water safety awareness in order to decrease the possibility of injury and drowning in our community.”
For additional information and resources, visit https://bit.ly/3w7VzJL or the department website at https://bit.ly/3wuje64.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.