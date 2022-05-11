SEBRING — The Florida Elks State Golf Tournament was recently held. This was the 41st Annual Golf Tournament, which took place at the Country Club of Sebring. The annual event is hosted by Lake Placid Lodge No. 2661 with dinner, lunch and awards being presented at the Sebring Lodge No. 1529. There were many items raffled off, a 50/50 raffle, goody bags, dinner provided on the first day and lunch on the second day of the tournament during the trophy ceremony.
The tournament was a four-person scramble format broken down into three flights with closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests on each day. There was also a putting contest and money hole on the first day of competition.
In flight one, the team of John McEachren, John DiPaolo, Vince Love and Mark Peterson claimed first with a two-day total of 115 strokes. Coming in close second with 117 was the foursome of Tom Ludwick, Mac Womack, Dennis Peyton and Steve Smith. Rounding out the top three was the quartet of Jim Szelagowski, Jerry Austin, Dave Cope and Frank Gagliardi with 119.
Flight two was won by the squad of Sean Flanagan, Dave Gimpel, Tod Grzywinski and Patrick Mulligan with 125. There was tie for second, the team of Joseph Gerber, John Morey, Dave Ludwig and Jacob Ludwig shot a 128. Also with 128 was the foursome of Dan Masi, Michael Pounders, Sven Nelson and Andrice Nelson.
The third flight was won by a team from the Lake Placid Lodge made up of Jerry Harris, Chris Stickle, Dan Stickle and Mike Howze who fired a 133. The second-place finishers were also of Lake Placid, the squad of Gordan Ellery Jr., Amy Bovair, Gordan Ellery III and Mike Cove came in with a 137. The crew of Don Plumley, Dan Wilcox, Jesse Merten and Carson Merten came in third with a 138.
In the first day putting contest, David Barger sank two putts placing him in first and Kevin Clemons won the Money Hole with 4 feet, 1/4 inch.
On day one of the closest-to-the-pin contest, Laurie Torres won with 9 feet, 11 inches on hole No. 6 and on hole No. 15 Fred Jomisko with 3 feet, 11 inches. The longest women’s drive went to Elaine Fisher and the men’s winner was Adam Mrozek.
The second day closest-to-the-pin winner was Sebring’s Ronna Mason with 13 feet on hole No. 6 and hole No. 16 Jerry Austin was closest with 5 feet, 8 inches. The longest drive for the women was Connie Harder and the men’s longest drive went to Steve Smith.
Proceeds from the event will go to Florida Elks Youth Camp and the Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services. For more information on the Elks, visit their website at floridaelks.org or stop by your local lodge.