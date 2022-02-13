TALLAHASSEE — Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation that the observance of the shooting's fourth anniversary "will continue to honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day" at the Parkland school.
"We continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss," he said. He asked that all Floridians pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. today.
Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.
Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to their murders. The penalty trial that will decide whether he receives the death penalty or life in prison is scheduled to begin in April after being pushed back by prosecutors earlier this month after they told the judge they needed more time to interview the mental health experts who are expected to testify on his behalf.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer reluctantly moved the start of jury selection from Feb. 21 until the first week of April after attorneys for both sides conferred behind closed doors. That will be almost four years and two months after the shooting.
The trial was originally expected to begin in 2020 but has been delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic and the more than 1,000 potential witnesses who need to be interviewed. Under Florida law, prosecutors and defense attorneys are allowed to interview the other side's witnesses before trial so they know what they are expected to say and can prepare their cross-examination.