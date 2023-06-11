The Spanish were responsible for bringing citrus to Florida in the mid-1500s. Groves were started from St. Augustine southward and many a seed from those trees was transported out into natural areas by animals and birds to grow throughout Florida. So much so, and for so long, they seem they are native to Florida. Our own Highlands Hammock State Park is full of citrus trees because one of Florida’s earliest groves in Highlands County was planted there. The grove, planted in the late 1800, predated the park but many seedling trees are spread out under the canopies of old oaks. They have become part of the rich history of Highlands Hammock State Park and of Florida.
The pioneers were smart. They had to be to survive, and food wasn’t always abundant, so they planted fruit trees in their yards to increase the likelihood of nearby food sources. Sometimes the only things that remain of old homesteads deep in Florida’s woods are the trees they planted. Their homes and barns may have fallen and returned to the earth, but their legacy remained in the trees they planted. Like the citrus trees brought by the Spanish, many of those Pioneer’s trees had seedlings of their own and the woods became dotted with fruit trees.
Florida has great weather for growing fruit trees. Citrus is not so easy to grow any longer because of the disease HLB; known more commonly as citrus greening. We still teach classes on growing tolerant citrus varieties and how to use cultural practices to increase their longevity and there are a plethora of other fruit tree choices too.
Once you learn about these trees, it is quite possible to fill your landscape with edible fruits and have something growing right out your back door to enjoy. At the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, researchers study these trees and often breed new Florida varieties that are specifically grown for our unique climate. Many fruit tree varieties are specifically bred for the area in Florida where you live. For instance, a peach that does well in North Florida won’t necessarily produce fruit in South Florida.
If you want to grow fruit trees in your yard, you should come to this month’s class at the Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, in the Sam Polston Auditorium. The class, Edible Treescapes, is taught by local Master Gardener Volunteer Rob Maulella. Rob grows many fruit tree varieties in his own yard and will let you in on what he’s learned. The class is from 10 a.m. to noon, June 17, and costs $10. You can also pay in person at the Extension office at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, or call the office to learn how to register online. The number here is 863-402-6540. We will have literature on hand for pre-registered attendees, so showing up at the door may leave you short-handed. That’s what is new from the Hometown Gardener. Follow me on Facebook at “Hometown Gardener.”