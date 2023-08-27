TAMPA – The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of South Florida (USF) announces its expansion across the 10-county Tampa Bay region with the addition of a new satellite office location.
Starting on Aug. 29, and every fourth Tuesday of the month after that, aspiring, emerging, and established business owners in Highlands County can find their local Florida SBDC at USF consultant in Sebring, located at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce building. Entrepreneurs seeking business guidance will have the opportunity to consult with Florida SBDC at USF business consultants, Randy Hayes at no-cost, at 202 Circle Park Dr., Sebring.
“The Florida SBDC at USF is excited to partner with the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce to offer in-person, no-cost, confidential SBDC consulting services at the Chamber office,” Carl Hadden, regional director of the Florida SBDC at USF, said. “It is important for the Florida SBDC at USF to meet businesses where they are and the Chamber’s office, located in the heart of downtown Sebring, will make SBDC services more accessible to the business community.”
For more than 45 years, the Florida SBDC at USF has provided no-cost assistance to businesses in Highlands County through consulting, training, and market research.
“Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce is excited to be a partner with the SBDC in offering the services to our members and aspiring businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Tenille Drury-Smith, president and CEO of Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
As the number of Highlands County entrepreneurs increases, the Florida SBDC at USF will continue helping businesses in need by expanding its reach. Highlands County entrepreneurs and businesses will have additional access to consultant expertise on areas vital to accelerating business growth, including strategic market research, human resources, and much more.