Dec. 8, you can purchase tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival and its concerts. The 88th sweet annual event will run March 2–12, 2023, in Plant City.
Performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage will be The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour, March 2; Walker Hayes, March 2; Willie Nelson & Family, March 3; Halestorm, March 3; Sara Evans, March 4; Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, March 4; The Gatlin Brothers, March 5; Chris Young, March 5; Neal McCoy, March 6; Josh Turner, March 6; Roots & Boots Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, March 7; CeCe Winans, March 7; Tanya Tucker, March 8; The Jacksons, March 8; , March 9; Tommy James & The Shondells, March 9; For King + Country, March 9; Wayne Newton, March 10; Train, March 10; Sawyer Brown, March 11; Keith Sweat, March 11; The Leroy Van Dyke Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown, March 12; and Lynyrd Skynyrd, March 12.
Concerts included with event admission are Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, March 2; and Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, March 9.
For tickets, go to https://flstrawberryfestival.com/2023-headline-entertainment, call 813-754-1996 or visit the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.