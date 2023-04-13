Yard trash fires are listed as one of the leading causes of wildfires and by law, have several requirements that must be met – including being at least 150-feet from any occupied structure and being on bare soil, if not in , according to Sumter County Fire & EMS.
With Sumter County listed in moderate danger for wildfires, it’s important that residents practice caution to prevent uncontrolled fires.
“The condition of vegetation, temperature, humidity and wind all play a role in the dangers of wildfire spread,” said Fire Chief Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire & EMS. “Awareness of these conditions, combined with some discretion about surroundings, are useful considerations when being responsible about outdoor burning.”
While permissible, burning yard waste is one of the leading causes of wildfires in Florida and should be done cautiously. Burning yard waste is any vegetative debris such as brush, leaves, tree limbs and palm fronds collected from basic yard maintenance. Burning household garbage is also illegal. This includes paper products, treated lumber, plastics, rubber, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers. Remember that if your fire does escape to adjoining properties, you could be held liable for damage to those adjoining properties.
Burning yard waste does not require a burn authorization, but you must follow the burning requirements:
• Any yard waste must fit in an 8-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container.
• The fire must be ignited after 9 a.m. and must be extinguished one hour before sunset.
• The fire must be 25 feet from your home, woods, brush or other combustible structures.
• The fire must be 50 feet from a paved public road.
• The fire must be 150 feet from other occupied buildings.
• Never burn on windy days.
• Refrain from burning yard waste during dry weather.
• Avoid burning during periods of high fire danger.
• Check local restrictions (homeowners’ association, city, county) to ensure there are no restrictions on burning in your area.
• Consider the weather and conditions: Refrain from burning immediately following a storm and seek alternative removal methods.
It’s also important to prepare the surrounding area before burning:
• Clear an area down to bare soil around your pile to prevent the fire from spreading.
• If using a noncombustible container, cover with wire mesh to keep sparks from flying out and starting new fires.
• Always keep a shovel and water hose nearby.
• Perhaps most importantly, never leave a fire unattended.
• Create defensible spaces. These spaces create room for firefighters to defend the structure. They also break up the vegetation that can become a pathway for fire to spread from the forest to the structure or from the structure to the forest.
• Become familiar with the FFS outdoor burning regulations, and other local ordinances that govern outdoor burning in your area.
For more information about outdoor burning, forest fire laws, and burn authorizations, you can contact the local Florida Forest Service Field Office at 352-797-4100 or visit https://www.fdacs.gov/Forest-Wildfire/Wildland-Fire/Fire-Prevention/Be-Wildfire-Ready.