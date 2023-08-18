The Heartland Speakeasy in Sebring is a unique experience, transporting guests to another era.
This Craft Bar and American Kitchen creates a compelling atmosphere, taking advantage of the industrial feel of the room with exposed pipes, blacked-out windows, and lively jazz background music. Paired with amazing food and drink, the Speakeasy is a local great night out.
The Heartland Speakeasy opened last March at Sebring International Golf Resort in the Spring Lake area.
It was inspired by the era of Prohibition, when alcohol was illegal in the United States from 1920-1933, and the secret bars still operating were called speakeasies. After Prohibition ended, a red dot became a symbol of the speakeasy. According to the Heartland Speakeasy’s website, “We chose the red dot as our logo to pay homage to the speakeasy tradition and to signal to our guests that they are in a special place where they can relax and enjoy a great drink with friends.”
Although they’re located within the confines of a golf resort, the Speakeasy is more than just a bar and restaurant at a golf club. Part-owner Helmut Wyzisk III (also known as H3) wants everyone to know that the Speakeasy is open to the public — golfing not required. “We want to make sure that everybody feels welcome, whether they play golf or not,” he said.
Originally from Orlando, H3 has been redeveloping golf courses since 2016. He has a passion for both golf and community development. He is also passionate about the Heartland Speakeasy.
According to H3, the new owners acquired the Sebring International Golf Resort in 2019, and have put in a significant amount of time and effort refurbishing a 27-hole golf course and a 12-hole short course, which will open this November. “We’re here to uplift the community,” he said. The Speakeasy does just that, as it gives residents and visitors a place where they can meet with friends.
Community members have rallied around the new restaurant, as H3 described: “A handful of loyal patrons and retired residents volunteered many hours of their time in assisting with the build out of the new Speakeasy. They brought decades of craftsmanship experience that brought the place to life. It was truly a team effort and we’re grateful for each of them.”
Currently, a large event room upstairs is also being renovated, which will operate as a rented indoor banquet space, to open in November.
The Speakeasy is welcoming to everyone. Small groups can sit at the high-top tables, and there’s space for larger groups at the community tables. The owners of the Speakeasy have tapped into the pulse of the community and added a selection of entertainment options, including a pool table, dart boards, large TVs, karaoke Friday nights, and live music Saturday nights.
They offer over 40 different beers, and have Prohibition era-themed cocktails craft-made by the bartenders with fresh ingredients. Their drink menu is constantly changing to reflect seasonal items and keep their selection varied. They are actively working on bringing in local Highlands County beverages.
And when it comes to food, H3 explained, a visit to the Speakeasy won’t break the bank. “In this day and age, with the inflated prices from the food suppliers, we’ve managed to actually keep prices affordable by making most everything in-house from scratch.”
The Speakeasy’s Executive Chef Austin Newson adds, “You can do really good food and still keep it in the price range of other [chain restaurants.]”
When the Speakeasy first opened, they kept their menu small to focus on exceptional execution. Since then, their menu has expanded to include pizzas, burgers, salads, wings, and, as a family friendly establishment, a kids’ menu.
Pizza is a point of pride for the Speakeasy. Besides the special two-step fermentation process for their dough, they have a secret weapon: Bianca, their wood-fire pizza oven from Italy. Bianca can hold four pizzas at once, and even in the Florida summer humidity, can cook a pizza in under three minutes. “The staff and Bianca make amazing, hand-tossed, fresh ingredient pizzas,” H3 said.
H3 explained that, before the Speakeasy opened, “this Spring Lake community was really missing a social gathering spot to meet up with friends and spend time together. Getting this open and seeing that reconnection take place … that’s been one of the most rewarding parts of it.”
Their hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, and closed on Monday. Happy hour is every day from 2-6 p.m.
Daily specials include Taco Tuesday, 75-cent wings on Wings Wednesday, Chef Specials on Thursday, Fish “Fry”day, Sicilian Saturday, and Sunday Brunch with $15 bottomless mimosas.
In addition to their Friday night karaoke and Saturday live music, the Speakeasy has future plans to have comedy shows, trivia nights, and a dart league.
The Heartland Speakeasy is located at 100 Clubhouse Lane, Sebring, at Sebring International Golf Resort in the Spring Lake area. Their food is also available for Uber Eats and DoorDash. To see their new menu, visit their website at www.hspksy.com