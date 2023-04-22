Local tourism stakeholders heard as early as three years ago that better local sports venues in Highlands County would help bring in more events and people, even in the summer.
Last year, in April, stakeholders gathered again to discuss what type of venue they'd like to have the county build with increased revenue from the local option tourist tax, and at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, they will talk about it some more.
They and members of the Tourist Development Council (TDC)/Visit Sebring will meet in the Highlands County Commission chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
The open, public forum will include updates from studies by the Huddle Up Group and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) on what type of facility would serve the county best.
Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt said final study findings will be presented May 17 at the annual Tourism Insights and Awards Luncheon, held at the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center,.
Last year's preferences for a local venue included pickleball courts and livestock auctions. Pickleball players said the lack of local courts has prompted many tournament organizers to look elsewhere.
As for livestock, 4-H sponsors said the annual Highlands County Fair sees more than $1 million in livestock sales in a single night each year, but they are hitting maximum capacity for animals at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
Last year also saw the first locally-hosted major cornhole tournament, held in the warehouse of Bernie Little Distributors. This year, the same event will take place at the Alan Jay Arena, part of the fairgrounds.
At the end of March, the 12 Hours of Barbecue, a large in-season event held on the north end of the fairgrounds, grew to twice its size as in previous years and stretched the parking capacity of both the fairgrounds and surrounding street and public lot spaces.
Part of last year's discussion also touched on the need for more hospitality, especially dining, which had taken a hit in the pandemic and not returned to the capacity it once had. It also saw a suggestion for more meeting rooms to attract business and trade conferences.
The morning after this year's forum, at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, April 27, the TDC will have its quarterly meeting in the county commission chambers with a repeat of some of the Huddle Up and CFRPC findings.
They will give final findings at the May 17 luncheon, which will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. Hartt said VISIT FLORIDA will also attend to provide a tourism marketing update.
People must RSVP and buy a ticket by May 10 to attend the lunch, she said, because seating will be limited. Visit TinyURL.com/Tourismlunch2023 or call the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448.