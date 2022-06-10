About 110 children had the opportunity to fish with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on the shore of a man-made lake south of the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven on June 8.
PCSO deputies selected the participants in the annual “Fishin' with Sheriff Judd” event, which also included Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.
“I have never arrested a person for burglary while they were out fishing with their dad,” Judd said. “We are trying to plant seeds here. Some of these seeds will bloom in a year. Some will bloom in five years, and some are blooming today.”
Two of the children witnessed a horrific murder and suicide of their mother and father in 2019. Their grandmother, Karen Ramsey, of Lakeland, is now their court approved caregiver. Ramsey said her daughter, the girls' mother, used to take them to Crystal Lake Methodist Church where she worked in the church nursery.
“I fully believe that the girls were kept safe because God was watching after them that day,” Ramsey said.
William Dunn is the CEO of Take A Kid Fishing. Dunn has been a mentor of the girls for the past two years. The nonprofit he and his wife founded took close to 1,500 children fishing last year. He described the nonprofit as his own ministry. The couple attend Family Worship Center in Lakeland.
“We have been blessed,” Dunn said. “It's a God thing. God placed us here today and it's a blessing to be a part of these kids' lives. Even though these two girls don't have their father, we teach them about having a Heavenly Father.”
Justin Cummings also attends Family Worship Center and volunteers with Take A Kid Fishing.
“We didn't have any interest in getting into trouble because we had this,” Cummings said. “We had the water, we were in the woods. It kept our minds clear. I figure the older I got, I wanted to do the same things my dad did for me. It has been a blessing to be a part of this.”
Take A Kid Fishing donates free fishing poles and tackle boxes for every child who participates. Polk County Sheriff's Charities staff donated lunch and other gifts for the children to take home afterward.
Judd said the annual fishing event started 10 years ago after he asked to partner with FWC staff to stock the lake with fish. The lake is not open to the public, and the fish seemed to have since multiplied. Whenever a fish was caught, cheers were heard every few minutes.
Karina, of Poinciana, is wheelchair bound and she caught her first fish on June 8. Afterward, she raised her hands in victory, smiled, and then asked a FWC officer what to do next.
A young man identified as “Z” laughed after he “caught” PCSO Deputy Sharpe with his hook.
Dominic, of Lakeland, caught his first fish with his cousin, Bryant, and grandfather, Rick. The only time he was seen smiling was the brief moment when he got to touch the fish.
Davenport School of the Arts School Resource Officer Roman invited all of the early special education students to the event. Young Arabella said she had fun catching her first fish with her sisters and father.
“Some of the children have never fished in their life,” Judd said. “Today they will all catch fish. It's an opportunity for us to show these children that we are their friends and their partners in life. We are here to help them and to support them. It brings a smile to my face. If the children think they have a great time, I have a much greater time being with them.”
Sponsors for this year's event include: The Dick Pope Family of Winter Haven, Take a Kid Fishing, Phillips Bait & Tackle in Lakeland and Polk Sheriff's Charities.