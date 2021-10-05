Around 20 years ago, Haines City Vice Mayor Horace West was elected to the City Commission, and then later helped pass his first city budget – a budget of roughly $20 million.
On Sept. 23, the vice mayor and other city commissioners unanimously approved a $107 million city budget.
“Who knows what it (the city budget) will be 20 years from now,” West said.
City commissioners voted to collect around 4 percent more property taxes this fiscal year, compared to last year. While the property tax of 7.5895 mils is the same rate as last year, property values rose in Haines City last year. State law defines that as a tax raise.
The budget was prepared by Interim City Manager James R. Elensky during his time at the helm.
Beyond a $1.8 million upgrade to Larry Parrish Baseball Complex, the other major capital investments listed in the fiscal year 2022 budget were linked to water infrastructure.
Special Projects Director Tracy Mercer said the top five capital investments this year will involve upgrading water infrastructure. New water infrastructure would be needed for all the new homes that developers want to build in the area, Mercer said.
There have been orange groves in Haines City that were wiped out by a citrus disease commonly known as citrus greening. So, home builders have been buying up the old groves and submitting plans to build houses on the land.
This could lead to more property tax income for Haines City. For example, an old orange grove may be worth $2 million in real estate value, and each year the owners owe a few thousand in property taxes. With 600 houses on that land, the homeowners would collectively pay around $500,000 in property taxes.
Elensky said Haines City revenues have doubled since 2017 from around $52 million to around $107 million in fiscal year 2022.
Utilities expenses were around $20 million in 2017 and now appear to be more than $60 million, according to the budget.
Around 17,000 residential units could be built in the next three to five years, Elensky said.