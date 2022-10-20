On Saturday, Oct. 22, Sunshine Foundation will be hosting its 13th Annual Gala at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.
This year’s “Be A Kid Again” Halloween themed event will feature exciting live & silent auction items, dinner, entertainment, dancing and dessert, plus the opportunity for guests to dress as their favorite childhood character. The gala will once again be hosted by Jessica Reyes from the Daily Flash Latino and Denis Phillips, Chief Meteorologist from ABC Action News Tampa Bay.
Film and picture crews are invited to attend the Gala for footage of evening and/or short interview with Kate Sample-Sunshine Foundation President. Please arrive between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Omni Orlando Resort 1500 Masters Boulevard, ChampionsGate, FL 33896, International Ballroom
Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children, ages three through eighteen, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families have limited income; life-long conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe low functioning autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others. These are children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis.
Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, founded in 1976. Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,600 children over the last 46 years.