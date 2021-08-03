Everyone needs a place to meet and get to know the candidates running for political offices. The 39th Annual Pig Roast and Political Rally is the place where you are able to talk to these candidates.
The Annual Pig Roast and Political Rally started in 1982 at the V8 Ranch near Lake Hatchineha in Haines City as just a potluck dinner.
The rally will be at the Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave. in Haines City on Friday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
“Some of the initial locations included former County Commissioner Ernie Caldwell’s home, Grenelefe, Sun Air, and Fantasy of Flight,” said Executive Director of the Northeast Chamber of Commerce, Lana Stripling. “Over the years, the event evolved to include the political rally aspects, transforming into the current format of today’s Pig Roast and Political Rally.”
The rally gives residents the opportunity to interact with candidates and incumbents that are running for local, county, state, and federal offices.
“Candidates come out and talk with the residents and business owners about their platforms and agendas,” said Stripling. “The residents can interact with the candidates in a fun and social atmosphere.”
Last year’s event was held poolside at Balmoral Resort and had 17 sponsors and 200 attendees.
This year the cost of a ticket to the 39th Annual Pig Roast and Political Rally is $45 per person. The price of the ticket includes a catered dinner by John Michael Exquisite Weddings & Catering. Guests can expect a barbeque dinner, a cash bar, door prizes, mingling and networking with friends and politicians, and entertainment for them to dance to.
“We have the Red Hot Rooster providing our entertainment this year,” said Stripling, “The band includes Curt Beasley on guitar, Jade Keever on vocals, and Sam Trawick on fiddle.”
Each year, the Northeast Chamber of Commerce receives many sponsors for this event.
“We do have generous sponsors who help provide our entertainment and door prizes,” said Stripling. “Their contributions also help [Northeast Chamber of Commerce] continue [its] work within the community to assist our business members and partners.”
Among the many sponsors for this year, you will find the following sponsors at the pig roast this year: CEMEX, city of Davenport, City of Haines City, Proflex Products, Balmoral Resort Florida, Jarrett Gordon Ford Davenport, John Michael Exquisite Weddings and Catering, SouthState Bank, Citizens Bank and Trust, Duke Energy, Mahalak Auto Group, Miracle Toyota, Polk State College, Cromer Press, Orlando Health, Pennoni, Fibrofit Wellness & Yoga Studio, Teresa Connell State Farm Insurance, Ameriprise Financial, Karen and Steve Tiner and Reilly International Law Firm, P.A, and Fred Reilly.
“Without these generous sponsors, this event would not be successful,” said Stripling. “There are a few 2021 elections that are happening on the local front. However, this is a non-election year for most offices.”
This is a great opportunity for all candidates and incumbents to start their campaigning early. The pig roast and political rally will allow the candidates and incumbents to meet the communities that support them.
For more information on how you can purchase a sponsorship or a ticket to the event, visit https://www.northeastpolkchamber.com/pig-roast--political-rally.html or call the Northeast Chamber of Commerce at 863-422-3751.
“It will truly be a fun night of fundraising and information,” said Stripling. “This is a longstanding, family friendly tradition for our Chamber, and we welcome anyone to join us.