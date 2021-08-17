The 39th Annual Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Pig Roast and Political Rally was Aug. 6 at the Lake Eva Events Center in Haines City.
Music by Red Hot Rooster kept those in attendance entertained and dinner was catered by John Michael Exquisite Weddings & Catering.
The annual event gives area residents a chance to speak with their local elected officials in a somewhat casual setting.
In attendance were U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, Florida Rep. Sam Killebrew, Haines City Mayor Morris West, Haines City Commissioner Roy Tyler, Davenport Mayor Rob Robinson and Davenport City Commissioner Jeremy Clark.
The event was sponsored by CEMEX, the city of Davenport, the city of Haines City, Proflex, Balmoral Resort Florida, Jarrett Gordon Ford Davenport, SouthState Bank, Citizens Bank & Trust, Duke Energy, Mahalak Auto Group, Miracle Toyota, Polk State College, Cromer Press, Orlando Health, Pennoni, Karen & Steve Tiner, of Ameriprise Financial, and Reilly International Law. Door prize sponsors were Fibrofit Wellness & Yoga Studio and Teresa Connell State Farm Insurance.