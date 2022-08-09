The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce 40th Annual Pig Roast & Political Rally was held at the Lake Eva Event Center on Aug. 5 in Haines City.
Of all the candidates in the straw poll, Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago won the largest percentage of votes, winning 87 percent of the votes against her opponent, Markeishia Smith, who was not present.
“Thank You for the applause,” Santiago said during the parade of candidates. “Can I hear you again?”
The candidates for office also won their straw poll, which are votes from people present during the political rally.
Here were the results:
• Sen. Marco Rubio won 65 percent of his vote for re-election.
• Gov. Ron DeSantis won 60 percent of the vote for his re-election.
• Rep. Scott Franklin won 57 percent of the vote in the newly formed district 18, which includes Winter Haven.
• State Sen. Kelli Stargel won 39 percent of the vote for Congressional District 15, having termed out of the Florida legislature.
• State Rep. Colleen Burton won 71 percent of the vote against her opponents for State Senate district 12, which was vacated by State Senator Stargel.
• State Rep. Josie Tomkow won 61 percent of the vote for her re-election to district 51.
• Tara Wheat won 43 percent of the vote for County Judge Group 8.
• Sarah Fortney won 62 percent of the vote for her re-election to Polk County School Board district 3.
• Kay Fields won 57 percent of the vote for her re-election to Polk County School Board district 5.
• Justin Sharpless won 55 percent of the vote for his election to Polk County School Board disytrict 6, which was vacated by Lynn Wilson.
• Lisa Miller won 60 percent of the vote for her re-election to Polk County School Board district 7.
Dinner was catered by John Michael Exquisite Weddings & Catering and the band Red Hot Rooster performed for the crowd.