Get ready to Paint the City – PINK!
Paint Haines City PINK will be Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Food Truck Marketplace Downtown, 501 E. Main St.
This is the second year that the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will present the annual event sponsored by AdventHealth for Women and Mahalak Auto Group.
Jane Waters, CRA Project Manager, said, “Last year AdventHealth reached out to my department to do this event and I thought it was a cool idea.”
The event was small last year due to the pandemic. This year, however, organizers are hoping everybody will follow CDC protocols so they can get involved in more activities.
The Pink Ribbon is a recognized symbol of breast cancer and is used frequently to support people with the disease and raise awareness. The Power of Pink is used in October to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This helps to increase awareness for the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women.
The special event is being held on a Finally Friday night, and there will be food trucks and vendors. Entertainment will be provided by B.Haven from Winter Haven and one of Central Florida’s premier party band.
Individuals and families can participate in a sidewalk chalk competition. Each competitor will be assigned a sidewalk square and pink chalk. They are free to design whatever inspired them to participate in the breast cancer awareness – Paint the City PINK night. Five prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded based upon crowd reaction. At 7 p.m. a 10-minute Luminary Ceremony will be held to honor those in memory of, or affected by breast cancer. Music provided by a local church choir.
An auction will be held with paintings provided by five local artists for the Heart of Survivor Art Auction. Proceeds raised by the auction will go to AdventHealth for their programs concerning with breast cancer.
For more information, contact Haines City CRA at 863-421-5572 or go to www.hainescity.com.