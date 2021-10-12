Something new is coming Davenport’s way.
The Grand Opening of the Tom Fellows Community Center & Event Center will be held Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. at 207 North Blvd. West.
Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged.
The ribbon cutting of this highly anticipated community hub will be met with celebration. Expected attendees include Congressman Darren Soto and other elected officials as well as community lenders and residents.
According to Kelly Callihan, Davenport city manager, “Guests will be able to see classes that will be given at the center as well as walk around and see what’s there. The grand opening will include craving stations, cheese and crackers, desserts and drinks.”
The 40,000 square-foot community building will offer a variety of amenities to the residents of Davenport. This includes two gymnasiums with a concession stand, a banquet hall that sits 400, a bridal room, fitness center, computer room and an arts and crafts room. The facility also has the capacity for volleyball, basketball and indoor soccer.
Construction began on Nov. 10, 2020. Originally, this building was going to be called the Davenport Community Center but was renamed in October 2020, before construction began, in recognition of Tom Fellows. Fellows, was a long time city commissioner. This businessman and community leader has been a resident of Davenport for over 50 years.
Residents of Davenport, judging by comments on social media, are looking forward to the opening of the Tom Fellows Community Center & Event Center. Special events, including a Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce luncheon that will feature a Polk County school board update is scheduled for Oct. 21.
On Nov. 6, the center will host the Central Florida Heroes 5k and Health Fair. This is a family event with a new race location. This event honors Central Florida Hero’s Veterans, Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement and Health Care Professionals, followed by a health fair.