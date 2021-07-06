The Mary Jane Arrington Gym and Aquatic Center, 625 Country Club Road, opened in May of 2017. This center, named after the first woman elected to the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners, is a hub for community activities including sports, fitness, aquatic events and was used as one of the initial vaccination sites for the COVID-19 shots.
The Gym and Aquatic Center is about 16,000 square feet. It includes a gym, fitness room, meeting rooms, locker rooms and a warming kitchen. Outside, the features include a fitness trail around the pond, a multi-use lawn for sports and outdoor activities, an event lawn and an outdoor pavilion. High school swimmers in Poinciana use this facility to be able to compete at “home.” The pool has 8-lap lanes that are 25-yards long. There is a 12-foot deep dive well with two boards. The pool can also be set up for water polo.
Since the opening of the center, the Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) has partnered with the following organizations to utilize this facility: Osceola County Fire Rescue - who use the facility to train their officers in underwater rescue, Liberty and Poinciana High School Swim Teams, Scuba Diving Lessons with Kissimmee Dive Shop, The Special Olympics - who have their practices and meets at the Center, Osceola County Elementary Schools - which offer swim lessons as early as kindergarten.
When the pool is not in use for scheduled competitions and activities, it will be open to homeowners of the APV at a reduced rate. In addition, non-residents of the APV can purchase day passes or memberships.
Youth Skills Summer Camp designed for boys and girls ages 11 to 14 will run from July 9 to 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. This Skills Camp presented by CFL is designed for youth who would like to learn and develop the fundamental skills of the game of volleyball. The Camp fee is $95. Beginners to intermediated players are encouraged to partake in game like drills that lead to better play.
The 2021 Elite Summer Volleyball Camp is for ages 15 to 17. This camp will be held July 12 to 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Elite Summer Volleyball Camp will teach skills such as serving for point, blocking options, spike coverage and team offensive systems. The cost for this camp is $195.
Both camps are instructed by CAP II certified USA Volleyball Coaches. For more information and to register go to www.CFLPRECISIONVOLLEYBALL.com.
Poinciana residents may use the open basketball and volleyball courts at the Mary Jane Arrington Gym. There is also a free exercise class, Monday to Friday, 9 to 10 a.m.
Adjacent to the Mary Jane Arrington Gym and Aquatic Center is a football field, utilized by youth football and soccer leagues.
Not too far from the Mary Jane Center is Vance Harmon Park, 50 Country Club Drive, where tennis courts can be found. Free youth tennis lessons for ages 5 through high school can learn how to play tennis from a tennis pro. Dennis Bruckle, has taught tennis for 25 years in both public and private courts in Poinciana and Kissimmee. Younger kids work on stroke production and mechanics while older kids enjoy singles and doubles fun competition. A ball throwing machine is used weekly. Kids attending only need appropriate clothing and court shoes. Racquets and balls will be provided as needed.
Tennis with Dennis is a weekly year-round program at Vance Harmon Park on Saturdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. No reservations are required.
There are many options in this stretch of Poinciana called Country Club Drive. Come explore!