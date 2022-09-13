Extreme Getaway Homes President Emmanuel Mohammed is not your average Polk County developer.
His goal is to earn enough money to help feed the world.
Contractors working for the Celebration resident recently completed construction on Fantasy Island Orlando, a high-end vacation rental in Davenport which rents out for as much as $25,000 per night.
The facility comes with amenities such as a bowling alley, a movie theater, an indoor basketball court and a lazy river. Each of the 20 bedrooms are themed. For example, upon walking in the Rocky-themed room, visitors hear the Rocky theme song and get to see Rocky-inspired murals on the wall.
While Fantasy Island Orlando renters can afford the finest amenities, this is a story with a humble beginning.
Born in the African nation of Ghana, in a village most maps don't identify because it's so small, Mohammed was one of 35 children in his family.
“I grew up with literally nothing, barely having a meal a day,” Mohammed said.
As a teenager, he had what he described as a spiritual encounter.
“There is a God,” he said. Whatever that God is for everybody, I don't know, but I had a personal encounter that God is a God who will rescue you. I woke up one day and, I was like, there has got to be more than doing what we've always done, being taught what we have always learned.”
Mohammed put one foot in front of the other and began walking to the nearest city to try and make a name for himself.
“The first thing I did was chase dogs and cats away, herding them from the streets,” he said. “There was this American, an awesome missionary, who saw me, gave me $200, and said go change the world.”
He took the money and used it to become a driving instructor, but soon learned that he doesn't like being told what to do and got fired. God had other plans for him, he said.
Mohammed then started washing dishes and cleaning up after “rich people in the capital,” which led to depression from having to start over again, from having to eat dog and cat food again to survive.
“Reality kicked in and it said, you have a better and a higher calling,” Mohammed said. “I have called you here to learn how to deal with adversity, to clean everything else for a reason. I was willing to do what it took. The last thing I wanted to do was to disappoint.”
After finishing his year-long contract, Mohammed returned to the village where he was born and saw a young disabled person. With a dollar in his pocket, he decided there must be something he could do to help this child.
So, he returned to the city and used his dollar to rent 30 minutes in an internet cafe to find a way to help the child. A doctor at Cincinnati Children's Hospital agreed to help Mohammed help the child.
“Tell me that's not a miracle,” Mohammed said. “Tell me there is nobody bigger than you and me. There has got to be.”
Somehow, he got a visa and a passport for himself and the child and they traveled to the United States together. Over the next few years, Mohammed said he helped multiple children travel from Africa to the United States for healthcare.
After getting his work visa in 2008, Mohammed worked eight years in the corporate world before venturing to Central Florida to try his hand in the hospitality industry.
“It was scary, another jump again,” he said. “Every deal I got into failed and I ended up building a home in Davenport. It was a big hit, a home run.”
Mohammed used the money from his first vacation rental to build eight more luxury homes. In January 2020, he closed the real estate deal on Fantasy Island Orlando, which is now open for business.
A second vacation rental facility on the property called Mission to Mars is now under construction.
Contractors recently broke ground on a house called Artemis, named after the NASA rocket mission to take American astronauts back to the moon soon. One day, vacationers staying at Artemis will pull up to the home and see and hear President John F. Kennedy speaking about putting men on the moon. A rocket is designed to be part of the home.
Fantasy Island Orlando, which is on Ronald Reagan Parkway, east of Davenport, and close to Champions Gate, is incredible. Rooms are rented for as low as $4,000 per night and as high as $25,000 for the night depending on the season. A helipad on top of the complex makes the Orlando attractions a short flight away.
Mohammed said in less than a decade, his hope is to save $500 million to sponsor a moon flight that, he said, will one day lead to the ability to help feed the world. He was asked what motivates him to save the world instead of making his family rich.
“We can't do it because we want the reward,” Mohammed said. “We can't do it because we want to be Blessed. We just have to do it because we cant pay for the oxygen. It's priceless. I want the hopeless to have hope.”
For more information, check out the Extreme Getaway Homes website at https://orlandoattractionhomes.com/