It’s been just over a year since Jim Elensky officially took over as city manager for Haines City.
And one year in, he’s more charged than ever and committed to his call to move Haines City forward.
“Our city has nearly 33,000 residents, not including seasonal residents,” Elensky said. “As a result, we are no longer off the map. People know where Haines City is.”
Elensky and his team have compiled an impressive record of accomplishments during his first year in charge, with more projects already in the pipeline for year two.
Accomplishments don’t come without money, and Elensky and his team have received more than $15 million in grant funding during his tenure, with nearly another $1 million in grant funding currently in process.
"Jim is the city manager that is moving Haines City forward," said Commissioner Anne Huffman. "He has built an exceptional executive team, he has changed policies and updated ordinances that now favor the city. His communications with the commission board is forthcoming and transparent."
In every aspect of the city, Elensky has tasked his executive team with evaluating where the city is and how that can be improved upon for the residents.
“I’m extremely proud of what our city has to offer in regard to parks, and that list is constantly evolving,” said Elensky. “Our beautiful Lake Eva Park continues to lead the charge for us. We just opened our Ember Dog Park downtown recently, and I’m excited about our upcoming Langston Avenue facility, which will feature an open field park and walking trail.”
But that sentiment changes when the topic shifts to sports.
“It is vitally important that we have ample fields of play for our residents, especially for the youth in our community, to enjoy,” Elensky said. “We are failing in that regard right now and we know it. I’m not okay with that and neither is our commission.”
Some areas of sport fare better than others within the city.
“Haines City was once ahead of the curve in this regard, and maybe in a few ways we still are, but overall, we’ve dropped the ball,” said Elensky. “I’m proud that we are one of the few communities nearby that offers an aquatic center for our residents. That’s a big plus. And we have multiple facilities that offer courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball use. We have multiple facilities with exercise equipment for our residents as well.”
In some ways, it means identifying the recreational lapses from previous administrations and tackling those gaps head on.
“The Larry Parrish sports complex is a great offering for our baseball players, but our city is failing our softball athletes, and that’s not only not fair to our girls, it’s simply not right,” Elensky said. “I’m proud that we are in the process of righting that wrong, but it’s a process that has been far too long in the making. We should have had a new facility ready for use for softball before we ever removed the fields of play at East Park. There should never have been a gap at all, and instead, the gap has spanned multiple years. Moreover, that deficit has been magnified the past few years as the high school placed portables on the softball fields. So not only could our high school softball players not play and practice at school, they couldn’t within their city either, and needed to trek to Poinciana for daily practices. That’s embarrassing and we want to right that wrong.”
Softball isn’t the only sport without a home in Haines City.
“Soccer as a sport has exploded in popularity in our country over the past two decades and is a sport that not only our youth, but also our adult residents, love to play,” said Elensky. “Likewise, our community is more diverse than it has ever been, and soccer is an international favorite. But we’ve fallen behind and don’t have the necessary fields for soccer in Haines City. That’s got to change, and I’m proud that change is going to come to fruition under my watch.”
Efforts for a seven-acre soccer park across from Larry Parrish are already underway, as are field resurfacing efforts for football and cheerleading at Myers and Wiley Field.
Likewise, a 32-acre sports complex at Larry Parrish, which will include softball fields, is currently in the planning stage.
Other areas of improvement targeted by Elensky and his team include infrastructure, water, traffic and safety.
Some of Elensky’s detractors may say that he is missing the mark by not being constantly present at City Hall. Elensky believes they couldn’t be more wrong.
“The city never stops, and it’s narrow-sighted of us to think that it only happens on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. within the confines of city hall,” Elensky said. “That’s just not the reality of it all. I refuse to be a manager who is chained behind my desk all day. Don’t get me wrong, I do some important work behind my desk. But the heart of my job, the very core, is to lead our city. How can I do that without being out within it? If I’m needed at city hall, I’m there. No question. But city hall can be intimidating, especially to residents. Some of my best meetings have happened out in the community where people are more comfortable, and frankly, relaxed.”
It's an approach that Elensky has taken since day one.
“I knew coming in that it was important to me to have that flexibility,” said Elensky. “My job carries an immense amount of responsibility and trust me when I tell you that it never stops. I knew that, so I negotiated that flexibility as part of my contract coming in. I’ve seen it firsthand. I know what works and what doesn’t and simply sitting behind the desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday was not going to get the job done for me. That’s not the kind of manager that I am, nor want to be. It’s my job to move this city forward and I’m confident that I’m up to that task. But that involves getting out of the office. That involves rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work. That involves serious and heartfelt conversations with our residents. It involves being truly in touch with our residents. I can’t do that if I’m in business meetings with developers at city hall all day, every day.”
But that doesn’t mean that Elensky’s desk at city hall gathers any dust. He’s there putting pen to paper regularly as well.
“Margie, my amazing executive assistant, does an incredible job scheduling my meetings and keeping me on track with where I am most needed at any given time,” Elensky said. “I’m always only a phone call to Margie away. She knows my availability at all times. If it’s a quick answer that you need, she’ll find me and get that response for you when she knows I’m between meetings. If you want a meeting with me, she’ll work with my schedule and yours to make that happen. I work for the residents of Haines City and, while I understandably stay very busy, it will always be a top priority of mine to be available for discussions with our residents.”
The safety and well-being of Haines City, be it physically, financially or otherwise, is constantly at the forefront of Elensky’s ever-churning mind.
“I’ve set up a remote office in my home to ensure that I’m always available,” Elensky said. “If I’m not at city hall, or pounding the pavement out in the community, chances are that I’m in my home office. I’m often in there until the wee hours of the morning, and most of my weekends are spent within its confines as well. But it allows me to have my hands on the pulse of the city at all times, and that’s vitally important to me.”
Those who interact with him most know that firsthand.
“From the beginning of all of this, in my opinion, the city made the right decision in hiring Jim as our city manager,” said former commissioner and vice mayor Jayne Hall. “He’s very professional and I like his vision. He has a plan and has the city moving forward.”
Hall spent four months as acting mayor in late 2022 and early 2023 as commissioner, and then-mayor, Anne Huffman was absent due to health issues.
“The interaction with Jim was spot-on,” Hall said. “He was always available. I definitely think he’s the right person for the job.”
Elensky hasn’t been the only change at city hall this past year.
“It’s important to me that we have the best team possible to serve the residents in Haines City,” said Elensky. “That required some changes this past year. We’ve had some big changes, and there’s a few more still in the works. That being said, we have an incredible team here in Haines City and that team continues to get stronger every day.”
But you don’t get a stronger team without going through a few growing pains in the process.
“It’s about making sure that we have the right people in the right positions, about giving them the support that they need and watching them exceed our expectations in serving the great residents of our city,” Elensky said. “Happy employees are better employees, it’s just that simple. Does that mean it’s always sunshine and lollipops? Certainly not. I expect a lot and I don’t tolerate failure or complacency well. But it does mean meeting team members where they are when it makes sense and helping them to grow. It isn’t always an option, some roles require more rigidity than others, but I try to be watchful of my team as a whole and ways that I can individually improve their work experience.”
Elensky believes that great teams don’t just happen without fostering an environment that best cultivates their skills and helps them to thrive.
“If COVID taught us anything, it was the power of flexibility,” said Elensky. “Part of having an incredible team is recognizing that no two roles, or two people, are the same. We are a team, and each person is an important piece of that puzzle. It’s important to have schedules and procedures and rules, but it’s also important to have flexibility. I lead a team of people, not of numbers. It’s no longer just about pay. Benefits matter.”
Elensky understands that he is only as strong as the team he leads.
“It’s important for residents to know that it takes the entire team of employees to ensure our future success,” Elensky said. “I do not take for granted any of the employees as each has an important responsibility regardless of their rank within the organization.”