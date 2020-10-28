A progressive dinner — or “safari supper” as they call it in the United Kingdom — is a meal in which you go to different locations for each course.

Normally, you would go from one home to another, or even from room to room in a residence — the main point being a change in location for the consumption of every part of the dinner

Amidst the current climate, I’m a little burnt out of eating at home on the weekends. I don’t want to be in other people’s houses, though, and I want to support local, non-chain establishments.

This led me to dream up my favorite route for a progressive dinner through downtown Winter Haven. I took my parents with me and we conquered it, having a grand time!

Now I decided to write up our directions and share them with you in hopes that you will call up some friends and give it a shot.

Stop No. 1 - Drinks:

For our initial stop on the Progressive Dinner, the goal was to “wet one’s whistle.” It was a no-brainer to choose Union Taproom.

Union Taproom is a trendy spot that features over 40 self-pour taps that include craft beer, cider, wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha. It’s a large, spread out space that makes for aesthetic photos and good times.

It’s a neat way to stimulate your palate for what is to come!

Stop No. 2 - Appetizer:

Cross 3rd Street and then turn the corner on 4th Street to find our appetizer spot, Tempo 1930.

Though known for their burgers, I am also super impressed with their appetizer choices. From Voodoo Style Shrimp to Loaded Truffle Fries with parmesan, bacon and balsamic glaze, they have options that are sure to satisfy your cravings for a pre-dinner snack.

My favorite is the “Garden Fire” — a.k.a. buffalo cauliflower with house-made ranch dressing.

Stop No. 3 - Dinner:

Tonight’s dinner choice was Fire. Despite having lots of options downtown, this one is my favorite for the Progressive Dinner because it’s a casual environment that can still serve up one of my favorite steaks around.

My order is a filet mignon topped with blue cheese, accompanied by an order of fries and side salad.

Stop No. 4 - Dessert:

If you thought I’d stop at dinner, you just don’t know me! For dessert, we waltzed across the street to Ave. Bar, a Winter Haven gem.

In case you’ve never been, it should be known that the little spot between Bistro Pizza and Arabella’s is not only a bar. They also serve food from the menus of BOTH of their neighboring restaurants. My favorite part, though, is that they serve desserts.

Have some romantic lava cake, a slice of salted caramel cheesecake or the notable creme brulee!

Let me know if you take on the challenge of the Winter Haven Progressive Dinner. Where should I go next?