Not too long ago, I wrote of a scam that was occurring elsewhere in the United States — but now it looks like it may be happening here. Therefore, I thought it would merit a reminder to be aware.

Many people on social media have been reporting that they have been visited at their residence by someone claiming to be from a home improvement store, water-softener retailer, tree inspector, plumber or government agency.

The person coming to your house puts on a good show; they present themselves in a professional manner, talk a good game and try to gain your trust. They will tell you that your water needs tested, a tree or roof needs checked — something along those lines.

Their goal may be to get inside your house to see what valuables you have or what kind of security system you use.

That information could help them or an associate to burglarize you at a later date.

Or, they might be trying to draw you away from the front of your house and distract you while their associate goes into your home and quickly grabs whatever valuables they can.

Not every person going door-to-door is up to no good, but you do need to be cautious.

If you have someone suspicious come to your neighborhood, get a good description or maybe even a photo of them and call law enforcement immediately. If we can get a deputy to the area quickly enough, they might be able to speak with the individual(s) and determine if they’re there for legitimate purposes.

Please talk to your relatives about this too, especially if they’re elderly, as scammers tend to target the elderly often.

Be safe, everyone.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.