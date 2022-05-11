A taste of Italy is in the heart of Lake Alfred selling authentic Neapolitan pizza pies.
Calogero’s Pizzeria Wood Fired Oven opened in February and it’s already catching the attention of the locals. It’s no secret the pizza businesses is competitive, but owner Charlie Restivo knows he has an edge over the others.
It comes down to the ingredients.
The Italian flour, Caputo, “is the key,” he said.
The flour and tomatoes are imported, and the pizzas are cooked in an 800 degree wood fired oven also from Italy.
“We definitely have a distinct flavor,” said Restivo. “This style pizza is one of the best.”
Calogero’s has nine pizza styles to choose from: Margherita Italian Classic, Hot Honey with fresh mozzarella, caciocavallo, soppressata, basil and hot honey, Macellaio The Butcher’s Pie topped with mozzarella, soppressata, Parma Cotto Ham and porchetta, Artichoke Pie, Pepperoni, Queens New York Style, Funghi, Pizza Bianca and L’inferno topped with spicy sausage and hot cherry peppers. The pizzas range from $12 to $16.
If you are in the mood for something a little different, try one of their $9 paninis: the Italian Cubano has porchetta, Parma ham, provolone and spicy garlic aioli and the PMT features Parma ham, mozzarella, tomato, basil and olive oil. Calogero’s has lots of options for specialty toppings like Prosciutto di Parma, Porchetta, mushrooms, Calabrian chili paste and Sicilian anchovies.
Customer favorites are the classic pepperoni pizza and Restivo said many like to build their own. The restaurant roasts their own mushrooms and onions fresh daily, and he said dinnertime is their busiest time of day.
“Business has been steady, and the community has come out and supported us,” he said. “We’re the only pizza place with this style in Lake Alfred.”
Be sure to grab a cannoli for dessert with a fresh pastry shell, ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, candied cherry and powdered sugar.
Under the listing on the menu, it says, “Don’t leave without this!!” Restivo wants to be sure his customers get the opportunity to try a real cannoli. “Our cannolis are to die for,” he said. “They are imported from Sicily.”
Another Italian favorite tiramisu is also on the menu.
Restivo has been in the restaurant business his entire life and is originally from Queens, N.Y. He most recently worked at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in the Italy World Showcase as a chef. Although he lives in Kissimmee, when he had the opportunity to open his own restaurant, he found a quaint building on West Haines Boulevard
“I enjoy the satisfaction of a customer eating a good pizza and saying ‘Wow!’” he said. “This is a good location, and our pizza oven cooks faster than a traditional oven.”
The restaurant, at 148A W. Haines Blvd., is take out only, but there is outdoor seating on the property under shade trees. Calogero’s is open Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Online delivery is available.