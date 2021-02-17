On March 16, a team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will start examining all aspects of the Davenport Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
The Davenport Police Department has to comply with approximately 250 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.
As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available through the department’s Records division, reachable at 863-419-3307 extension 200 or policeadmin@mydavenport.org.
For more information regarding CFA, or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the Davenport Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write:
CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.
The Accreditation Program Manager for the Davenport Police Department is Christy Demps. She said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and observe offices and other areas where compliance can be witnessed.
Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, which will then determine if the agency is to receive accredited status.
The Davenport Police Department accreditation would be valid for three years. Verification by the team that the Davenport Police Department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation — a highly-prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, Davenport Police Chief Larry M. Holden said.