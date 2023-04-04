AdventHealth Polk Market President and CEO Tim Clark knows how fortunate he is to have teams of dedicated and skilled physicians on staff at AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital and other AdventHealth locations within the county.
On Thursday (March 30), Clark put in the effort and played the part as he had lunch with many of the doctors from AdventHealth Heart of Florida as part of a superhero-themed celebration in honor of National Doctors’ Day.
“AdventHealth celebrated National Doctors’ Day recently by joining health care systems across the country to celebrate physicians who make a significant impact in the lives of patients and their families,” said AdventHealth West Florida Division Corporate Communications Director Amber Smith. “Our doctors are our real-life heroes. So, in honor of these heroes, AdventHealth Polk Market President and CEO Tim Clark dressed up as his favorite superhero to pay tribute to all our physicians who provide whole person care to our patients and treat not only the body, but the mind and spirit, too.”
In trademark superhero fashion, Clark rushed to the Doctors’ Day luncheon from the AdventHealth Polk Foundation Board Meeting, where he greeted board members as his Thor alter ego before updating them on issues of interest pertaining to AdventHealth’s Polk County locations, then dashing out the door with (not quite) lightning speed and with Mjolnir in hand.
The first Doctors’ Day was reportedly observed in Winder, Georgia on March 30, 1933.
On February 21, 1991, President George H.W. Bush proclaimed March 30, 1991 as National Doctors’ Day as a way to honor the nation’s physicians for their dedication and leadership.