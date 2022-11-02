Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.