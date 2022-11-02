AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport is undergoing a $7.5 million dollar renovation to elevate the level of emergency care the hospital offers to the community.
Construction is underway to add 10 new rooms to its emergency department for increased infection control and added comfort and privacy for patients and their families. The addition will bring the total ER beds to 37. Part of this expansion also includes renovating the outpatient and emergency registration areas to streamline the process, enabling patients to be seen and treated quickly.
“To keep pace with our rapidly growing community we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our emergency room and lobby area with intentionally designed spaces that incorporate nature into the design to foster a more restful and peaceful environment for health and healing,’’ said Tim Clark, president and CEO for the AdventHealth Polk market.
The multi-million-dollar project also includes adding a new, larger chapel next to the main entrance. A tranquility garden will be accessible to visitors, patients and team members from the chapel to provide a place of reflection, peace and serenity while they are at the hospital.
AdventHealth Heart of Florida ER Director Aaron Nolan said the overall project will be a patient satisfier with the introduction of added privacy and the new, separate registration areas will also expedite throughput to help those needing emergency care and those who are at the hospital for diagnostic and lab appointments to get the care they need faster and safer than ever before.
“Providing our patients with an area to receive exceptional care is at the core of our commitment to whole person care. We are not just treating their illness or injury; we are treating every aspect of their wellbeing,’ Nolan said.
The entire renovation project is slated to be completed in Summer 2023.