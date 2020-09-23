Staff for AdventHealth say the healthcare provider invested $1.2 billion in Central Florida in 2019, furthering its commitment to caring for the region’s most vulnerable and addressing key issues like food insecurity, mental health and overall access to care.
The organization last week released its annual Community Investment Report, which documents more than $290 million in charity care and the financial support of more than 530 nonprofits in Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.
Additionally, AdventHealth also released findings from a recently completed financial impact study, which found the organization and its employees were responsible for 18 percent of the regional economy and added $9.5 billion of financial value to the nearly $53 billion six-county economy of Central Florida in 2018.
“Our mission extends far beyond our walls, and we’re committed to partnering with others in our community to help address Central Florida’s greatest health challenges,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.
“From expanding mental health services to fighting food insecurity to reducing chronic diseases, we’re working to bring change and empower our neighbors to live their healthiest lives.”