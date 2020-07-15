AdventHealth facilities across Central Florida have surge plans in effect and officials say they have sufficient capacity to care for patients, including those with COVID-19.
“Our hospitals are designed to be flexible and expandable,” read a statement put out last week. “We have sufficient supplies of ventilators, monitors and other specialized equipment and can quickly convert spaces in the hospital to both standard and ICU level rooms. AdventHealth also has an extensive health care system in place here in Central Florida, so we can locate patients to the facility that best matches the level of care they need.”
During a morning brief, officials reminded residents of the continued importance of wearing a mask and social distancing. Much of the surge in current positive COVID tests can be attributed to people letting down their guard and not observing COVID protocols and guidelines.
“If you believe you have been exposed and show no symptoms, please self-isolate for five days and then proceed to an urgent care facility such as Centra Care, which has extended hours and offers the rapid test and the PCR test,” read the release.
There is also a need for convalescent plasma donors. AdventHealth is seeking blood donors who have recovered from COVID within the past month, because the antibodies in their blood can help others get better.
Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, addressed a few other topics, as well.
On capacity, Tol had the following to say:
“We are not at full capacity at AdventHealth,” Tol said. “We are managing the increase well. We are testing more across the state, and the percentages are going up. We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations across the state. We have about an 84 percent capacity across seven counties, 16 campuses in total. Almost 20 percent of our ICU beds are still available for additional patients.
“To put that in context, that’s normal,” he continued. “Our health systems operate in this range of capacity on a regular basis. The growth of COVID is something we are paying close attention to, but the capacity level is still within a manageable range for us.”
He also addressed elective surgeries.
“As we expand space, and as we expand staffing, it’s more of a dial than a switch,” Tol said. “We would typically curtail certain things to make certain space or staff available. You try to continue to do as much as you can because the backlog, even from April, is there. People need care, they need procedures. We are continuing to do elective procedures today, but we are ready to turn the dial if we need to for space and staff.”