Summer break is just around the corner and some Loughman Oaks Elementary School students will be facing food insecurity.
In the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, 93 percent of survey respondents in Polk County reported a need for food assistance compared to 41 percent before COVID-19.
AdventHealth Heart of Florida and AdventHealth Lake Wales team members joined forces to answer the call and donated nearly 4,100 items of food to help 80 students and their families during the summer break.
It was especially personal for one AdventHealth Heart of Florida team member who benefitted from donations like these in the past.
“I was one of these kids. I received bags like this when I went to school there. Looking back on it now, those bags really helped my family out. I would hate to think of what it would have been like without them,’’ said Ernestina Lopez, a hospital unit coordinator in the AdventHealth Heart of Florida Intensive Care Unit. “When I heard we were collecting food for Loughman, especially Loughman, I wanted to help. I wanted to help somebody else, like somebody helped me and my family.”
According to the Polk County, the assesment shows food insecurity ranks in the top four of issues the community wants to be addressed. AdventHealth is committed to living out its mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ to serve others beyond the walls of the hospital.