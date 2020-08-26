On August 20, Dr. Peter Schoch discussed the decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in Central Florida and what residents should do if you test positive for the virus as part of an AdventHealth Morning Brief.
On declining hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients Schoch noted that AdventHealth had more than 700 COVID-19 patients in its Central Florida hospitals earlier this summer. As of August 20, there are about 475 patients – a small percentage compared to the 4,500 licensed beds across the division.
“While we’re seeing significant improvements in the hospital census, it is a slow decline, and we continue to remain vigilant and prepare as we normally would,” Schoch said.
On what to do once you test positive for COVID-19, he offered the following advice:
“First thing you should do is to notify friends and family whom you have been in close contact with that you have tested positive, so they may take the proper steps to quarantine themselves,” Schoch said. “About 80 percent of people or more who get the COVID illness will have mild-to-moderate disease, meaning that they’ll have a flu-like illness that can be managed symptomatically at home very safely and will never require the services of the hospital or emergency room.”