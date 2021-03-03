Haines City Attorney Fred Reilly recently negotiated a donation agreement between the city and AdventHealth for 3.7 acres of land for a new emergency operations center to be built adjacent to AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital.
The agreement was scheduled to be signed Feb. 18. However, the agreement had to be put on hold after a proposal to lower the fire assessment fee next fiscal year was considered.
Staff requested to table the matter until the city commission meeting on March 18.
If you are wondering what a fire assessment is — and what it has to do with the city being able to accept a $300,000 land donation — you are likely not alone.
The easiest way to explain it is by combining concepts. For example, a fire assessment fee is collected on each parcel of land and is used to pay around 60 percent of what it costs to run the Haines City Fire Department. Combine that concept with the fact that the city normally finances the construction of a new fire station by taking out a loan and making payments — typically paying in cash.
Staff said that when the commissioners agreed to discuss lowering or eliminating the fire assessment fee, that possibility could cause a banker to wonder how the loan to build the station would be paid off.
Part of the donation agreement states that construction must start within two years of the time all parties signed it. Since funding construction for the station had some unknowns to work out still, the donation had to be tabled until some of these questions are resolved.
Commissioner Anne Huffman started the discussion about changing the fire assessment fee.
“I think the fire assessment needs to be lowered for the people,” Huffman said.
Huffman said the fire assessment fee at her home went up last year and that suggested residents like her should not be helping to build a new city fire station whose crews would rarely provide service in her neighborhood.
“I know that we are going to discuss tonight about the public safety building, but the problem with that is we are paying for it and it is not going to service where I live,” Huffman said. “It's going to service the new subdivisions.”
Huffman said newcomers to Haines City ought to fund a larger share of the cost to expand the fire department.
“Reduce it (the fire assessment fee) on the people that really cannot afford that,” Huffman said. “I didn't vote on the fire assessment. I didn't think it was forever. When does it end?”
Vice Mayor Horace West, Commissioner Roy Tyler and City Attorney Fred Reilly were all a part of the creation of a fire assessment fee in 2012. Reilly told the Sun that when the real estate market crashed in 2008, the amount of property tax collected plummeted. State legislators passed a law allowing for cities to collect certain fees.
If these fees are ever lowered or eliminated, the city would have to either reduce fire services or reduce another city service to fund the fire department.
If built out as proposed, the emergency operations center next to AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital would include a fire station, space for Haines City Police Department officers and possibly space for Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
A development similar to Lake Ashton is in the works to the north of the hospital in the coming years. The landowners have applied to become a Community Development District, similar to Lake Aston, with elected boards composed of people who live there. The initial board will be representatives of the landowners, including Winter Haven developer Rennie Heath.