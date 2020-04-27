AdventHealth announced April 22 that it is continuing to expand its community COVID-19 testing in Central Florida and announced new locations in Polk and Lake counties.
Testing at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee began April 23. Testing at Posner Park in Davenport will begin April 28.
Additional sites will also open outside of the coverage area of the Four Corner News-Sun in Leesburg, in Lake County, and in Flagler County.
“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential. We are grateful for our public and private partners for helping make these sites possible.”
Registration is highly encouraged and those who meet the criteria and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival.
The tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms. Those who wish to be tested do not need a doctor’s order prior to arrival. There are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured.
The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.
Each site’s hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Results can be expected in approximately two to three days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results and provide care instructions.
AdventHealth staff say the organization has tested more than 18,000 people in its hospitals and Centra Care urgent care facilities. The drive-up testing sites are operated by AdventHealth Lab and AdventHealth Centra Care.