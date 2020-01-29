DAVENPORT – Aldi just held a grand opening for its sixth Polk County store.
The new store, located in northeast Polk on Osceola Polk Line Road, opened its doors to customers Jan. 16.
Back in 1961, the Albrecht family opened the first Aldi store in Germany. Growth for the “no frills” grocery store has exploded in years and the grocer also has locations in Haines City, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Winter Haven and Lakeland — with 1,900 stores, total, in 36 states in the United State.
“We take a simple, cost effective approach to grocery shopping that saves shoppers in their grocery bills,” according to the grocer’s website.
Aldi carries a majority of house brands, instead of national brands, at a savings of up to 50 percent for consumers. The grocer promises that its quality meets or exceeds national standards.
The store carries more than just food, but not too much – no pharmacies or liquor stores. Aldi stores do have seasonal home goods.
One of the more popular wrinkles at an Aldi location is that customers must purchase or bring their own bags and temporarily pay .25 cents for a shopping cart. Once the cart is returned, the customer gets their quarter returned. According to Aldi staff, this saves money for the store in personnel costs — plus no errant carts are left in the lot.
The new store is located at 7820 Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport.
Currently, no additional stores are planned for Florida.