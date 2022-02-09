Former Haines City Mayor Andrew R. Reilly, who passed away on Dec. 30, was inducted into the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Ceremony on Jan. 27.
The city of Haines City passed a resolution in honor of Reilly on Jan. 20, in part, to rename a city building after the former mayor.
“We are happy to be in the house that Tom built,” Haines City Attorney Fred Reilly said.
The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Ceremony was held in the newly built Tom Fellows Community Center, a building named after Davenport City Commissioner Tom Fellows.
Reilly and his family accepted a plaque in Andrew's name on Jan. 27. He said just before his father passed away, he told him that he was being honored by chamber staff.
“It was one of the last highlights of his life,” Reilly said.
A resolution passed on Jan. 20 which, in part, approved the naming of the City Hall annex building located at the northeast corner of Main Street and 7th Street. While it has not been built yet, the building will be named the Andrew R. Reilly City Hall.
“Former Commissioner Andrew R. Reilly served as a City Commissioner in 1962 for two terms and was selected to serve as Mayor. Andrew R. Reilly served the citizens of the City of Haines City with honor and distinction,” the resolution read.
Reilly helped to pass a bi-racial proclamation in advance of Martin Luther King's “I Have a Dream” speech.
In 1964, Andy was named outstanding man of the year by the Jaycees.
“He was a visionary who helped countless people and served as a mentor to many Polk County attorneys,” the chamber Hall of Fame Ceremony program read.
Reilly served as city attorney in Haines City from 2000 to 2004, a title his son, Fred, now holds.
“Throughout his life, Andy's focus was his family,” the chamber program read. “He had an eternal love for Katherine and greatly enjoyed cooking BBQ ribs and chicken for family gatherings.”
“Andrew R. Reilly served in the U.S Army and Army Security Agency. Early in his career, he worked for the National Security Agency and Bendix Corporation. Later, he worked for Martin-Marietta, General Electric as an Aerospace Engineer on the Sprint and Minute Man II missile designs and ground support systems,” the resolution read.
His wife preceded him in 2015. Reilly is survived by his sons Rob, Paul and Fred and his daughter Susan. Reilly had six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.