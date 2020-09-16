The motto of Ridge Community High School is "Once a bolt, always a bolt." For its new principal, Angela Clark, that has rung especially true since it is the only school she has worked at since moving to Florida in 2005.
Back then, Clark was one of the original teachers to help open the newly-constructed and much-needed second high school in the area.
For about nine years, Clark taught and coached at the home of the Ridge Community High School Bolts – even filling the athletic director position at one time.
At about the same time, she earned her master's degree, realizing she was ready for a change and looking toward a job title change.
"I knew I wanted to move into administration," Clark said. "I was looking at maybe becoming an (athletic director) at a small college. However, I was fortunate to have the administration's support then and their willingness to foster growth that led me to Ridge administration."
Clark served as the assistant principal for six years at RCHS, until being named the new principal a day after classes began in August. Clark replaced Stephen Ely as principal.
Back in Indiana, as a high school athlete, Clark said she realized she wanted a career in coaching, which is what she did until entering administration. From golf to basketball to softball to tennis, Clark has coached students in many different sports. But, she says, golf is far and above her favorite.
"I moved to Florida because I wanted to play golf year-round," she said. "But, ironically, I very rarely get to play anymore, because of my schedule."
She said that she enjoys outdoor activities, especially time spent on the Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven, where she makes her home.
Although she is still very new in her role as principal, she has a reputation of being extremely student-focused in her past jobs.
"If you were to drop by the school on any given day, I'd be in a classroom with the students,” she says. “I also try to attend as many extracurricular activities as possible."
Clark's first few days of her first year as principal are even more complicated than they might typically be because of the pandemic.
Although the school has approximately 3,000 students enrolled, only about 1,000 have chosen face-to-face instruction.
"I'm blessed with a staff who is very flexible and willing to learn while the process is being perfected. It's new to all of us," she said. "I'm pleased with the progress, though."
As schools struggle to figure out how to handle the extreme changes, Clark said that maintaining the right attitude is everything.
"Every principal kind of has their own signature saying or motto, and I'm still formulating mine," she said. "But with so many hurdles, I want to make sure our kids continue to shine bright. I've been ending the morning announcements with 'Let's choose to make today a good day' — and I like that."
Good days are likely ahead as her team of five assistant principals have worked with her for several years.
"I feel blessed to have been here for 15 years and for being selected as the new principal," Clark said. "And, I look forward to continuing to work with our kids – they are the reason we are here."