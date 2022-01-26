Haines City growth continues with the new addition of Annie’s Square at 9958 U.S. Highway 17-92 North.
This 9,000 square foot strip mall is slated to open Feb. 1.
Annie’s Square, an AJ Realty, Inc. project, will contain nine retail spaces of family-owned businesses.
Alexander Abraham, president of Business Development and Operations for AJ Realty, Inc. stated, “We are a family business looking to promote other family businesses and give new owners the tools to succeed”.
AJ Realty, Inc. has owned the property for nearly a decade. Approximately a year and half ago, they started to develop the property. The project hit some snags due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annie’s Square will house a barber shop, furniture store, smoke shop, bakery/cafe and moving over from an adjacent plaza, also owned by AJ Realty, Inc., is the popular Mexican Ice Cream Shop, La Michoacana. AJ Realty, Inc. will also locate into one of the storefronts, along with their travel agency Al-Jusnat Travel.
Abraham was living in Dallas working as a bio-medical engineer. In February of 2021, he moved to Florida to work with his father, Anil. The name Annie’s Square is very personal to Abraham. Abraham’s grandmother (paternal), Annie, passed away in 2021 from COVID-19. This square is in her memory.