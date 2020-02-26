DAVENPORT – More than a decade ago, Pete and Harriet Rust were browsing around at a Florida League of Cities event in Tampa.
They stopped to chat at a booth, set up by R. L. Lewis and his son, Robert, discussing his work and the work of other Florida Highwaymen.
As a result of the conversation, Harriet ended up inviting him to do an art show in Davenport. Everyone agreed, including Pete, who thought it could be a big event for the city and the Davenport Historical Society and Friends.
Soon after, the first Florida Highwaymen event was held in the northeast Polk County municipality.
The 10th Annual Original Florida Highwaymen Weekend Extravaganza, which begins March 6, continues that tradition, but a few things have changed over the years.
After five years of the Historical Society holding the event, the City of Davenport took over five years ago. And, over the past year or so, Pete Rust and Pastor Mary Ann Carroll, the only female Florida Highwaymen, both have passed away.
Some other things like the locations have changed, as well, but, not the overall concept. And, that, according to Harriet, is to bring attention to the talent of the Highwaymen and to showcase their art that reflects old Florida.
The Extravaganza kicks off March 6 with a dinner and live auction and continues the next day with an art show.
“(Originally) we thought it would be more interesting to have time with the artists, personally, rather than just an art show,” Harriet said. “So we agreed upon a dinner where each artist and family members would host a table and visit with attendees.”
The Florida Highwaymen were originally a group of 26 African American landscape artists in Florida, taught by Alfred “Beanie” Backus. Mostly from the Fort Pierce area, they created more than 200,000 paintings of Florida landscapes and sold them door-to-door from the mid-1950s through the 1980s. Several have since passed away. Facing racial and cultural barriers, they also sold their work from the trunks of their cars.
They have been called "The Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th Century."
Each artist also agreed to provide an original painting to be auctioned off at the dinner and that tradition continues.
Dinner guests can mingle and chat with the seven Highwaymen at this year’s event: Curtis Arnett, Al Black, Isaac Knight, R.L. Lewis, Willie Reagan, R.A. McLendon and Charles Walker.
The dinner begins with a social hour at 6:30 p.m.; dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the auction at 8:30 p.m. at Providence Golf Club, 1518 Clubhouse Boulevard, Davenport.
Tickets are $50 and the menu includes Beef Bourguignonne, as the entrée, with a cash bar.
“We’d like to encourage everyone to attend the dinner and get to know the artists,” said Danny McClain, Parks and Recreation Superintendent. “It is a good opportunity to hear the artists and enjoy a good meal.”
The Art Show will be held March 7 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Peter Rust Arts and Culture Center, located at 5 South Allapaha Street in Davenport. Admission is free.
The weekend is dedicated to the memory of Carroll.
“She had become a dear friend to all of us over the past 10 years,” Harriet said. “Being the only woman Florida Highwaymen was truly a great honor. She also took on a different perspective as to her approach to her art. She will be greatly missed by us all.”
To purchase dinner tickets, call the City of Davenport at 863.419.3300 ext. 138 or email kfussell@mydavenport.org.