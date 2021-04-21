DAVENPORT — During a Davenport City Commission meeting on April 5, Commissioner Tom Fellows noted that he had heard a rumor that someone from Haines City may have reached out to Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan about taking over Deric Feacher's old job.
Feacher was recently hired as city manager of Daytona Beach.
“As everybody knows, Haines City is going to need a new city manager,” Fellows said. “We went down this road before. When they needed one they looked up the road to Davenport. Rumor has it they are going to do that again.”
Were that to happen, it would be the second time since 2016 that Haines City leaders had offered an acting city manager in Davenport the job of city manager in Haines City.
Fellows said he hoped Callihan would choose to remain in Davenport.
“I hope they don't make you one you can't refuse,” Fellows said to Callihan, referring to a job offer. “We may not be able to compete with them dollar-wise, but we can certainly offer you a whole lot better working environment.”
All of the commissioners supported the vote of confidence.
In 2016 the City of Haines City hired former Davenport City Manager Amy Arrington to take over as city manager in Haines City. Callihan was hired as interim city manager of Davenport to take over for Arrington. Callihan was later promoted to city manager.
Callihan chose not to respond to what Fellows said on April 5. The job search process to find a replacement for Feacher in Haines City has yet to be publicly discussed.
Callihan worked for the City of Haines City for more than 20 years up until he resigned in 2012.
Feacher's last day as city manager in Haines City is May 7.