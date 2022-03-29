The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) established in 1972 is marking its 50th Birthday and starting it off in a big way.
The Half-Century – Golden Jubilee celebration kicks off with the annual Spring Fest and Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Poinciana Community Center Field, 445 Marigold Ave.
This free event will have an interactive D.J., dancing, games, contests for the children, food trucks, bounce houses, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, vendors and more.
There are different ways to be involved with this celebration. If you or your group would like to become sponsors, contact Liz Wargo at Liz.Wargo@fsresidential.com. Current sponsors include T-Mobile, Riviera Spa Massage, Humana, Osceola Memory Gardens, Guided Medicare Solutions, Valencia College, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Larsen Slaten PLLC. The Easter Bunny needs your help - volunteers are needed to spread 13,000 Easter eggs and with assistance to control activity lines. If you would like to volunteer, contact Liz Wargo at 863-313-3655.